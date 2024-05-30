The 2024 MLS All-Star Game voting is open, which is why Lionel Messi fans can already try and get the Inter Miami star in the special event.

The 2024 MLS All-Star game is drawing nearer and Lionel Messi could be heading into his first participation in the event since joining Inter Miami in July 2023. And fans could help make this happen.

Online voting for this year’s MLS All-Star game opened Wednesday, with fans, players and media members all having an equal say in the players’ selection, with one-third of the combined vote.

How to cast your vote? It’s quite simple, fans can choose for Messi or any other eligible player through the MLS’ official website (www.mlssoccer.com/all-star/2024/vote/fan-vote) or the MLS app.

Fans will have until June 10 11:59 pm PT and 2:59 am ET (June 11) to make their picks. The 2024 MLS All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 24, at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

Messi reacts during a game against Colorado Rapids.

2024 MLS All-Star Game voting process explained

The MLS All-Star roster will be made up by 26 players. As we’ve said before, fans, media members and players will all get to vote their favorite options, with 12 players coming from their vote.

Likewise, MLS All-Star head coach Wilfried Nancy, who led the Columbus Crew to the MLS Cup title last year, will get to choose other 12 players for the event. Additionally, MLS Commissioner Don Garber will pick two players.

Players, fans and media have to select 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: goalkeeper, right back, two center backs, left back, defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards.