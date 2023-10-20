How to watch Al-Nassr vs Dhamk for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Al-Nassr will face off against Dhamk in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Al-Nassr vs Dhamk for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team aims to compete at the top, and they understand that securing a victory is crucial for this objective. Despite having played two games less, they are currently 7 points behind the leaders, Al Hilal. They are aware that by accumulating victories, they can significantly narrow the gap.

That’s why they are actively pursuing the 3 points. In this match, their opponents will be Dhamk, a team also in need of points, but for entirely different reasons. They are just 3 points away from the relegation positions, so a defeat could have serious consequences for them.

When will Al-Nassr vs Dhamk be played?

The game for the Matchday 10 of the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League between Al-Nassr and Dhamk will be played this Saturday, October 21 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Al-Nassr vs Dhamk: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:10 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Dhamk

This 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League game between Al-Nassr and Dhamk will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, Foxsports.com.