Spain will face Nigeria in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. Fans won't want to miss a second of the action, with all the essential details—match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options—readily available.

Spain and Nigeria gear up for a high-stakes clash in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, with both teams aiming for a crucial win. Expect thrilling action that soccer fans won’t want to miss, and stay tuned for live updates, including kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.

The world champions faced a tough start but ultimately edged out Japan 2-1, securing three crucial points towards advancing to the next round. With this win, they now need another victory to ensure their progression in the tournament.

Next up, they face a formidable challenge against Nigeria, who narrowly lost their opening match against Brazil. The Nigerians are in a must-win situation to keep their hopes alive for advancing past the group stage. Both teams understand the stakes, making this an essential clash for their aspirations.

Spain vs Nigeria: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (July 29)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (July 29)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (July 29)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Toni Payne of Nigeria – IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Spain vs Nigeria: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, Free, MAX, Eurosport France

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Sporty TV, TV5Monde Afrique, NTA Sports 24

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport 2 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Sporty TV, TV5Monde Afrique

Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, TVE La 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports