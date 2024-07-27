Spain and Nigeria gear up for a high-stakes clash in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, with both teams aiming for a crucial win. Expect thrilling action that soccer fans won’t want to miss, and stay tuned for live updates, including kickoff times and streaming options available in your country.
The world champions faced a tough start but ultimately edged out Japan 2-1, securing three crucial points towards advancing to the next round. With this win, they now need another victory to ensure their progression in the tournament.
Next up, they face a formidable challenge against Nigeria, who narrowly lost their opening match against Brazil. The Nigerians are in a must-win situation to keep their hopes alive for advancing past the group stage. Both teams understand the stakes, making this an essential clash for their aspirations.
Spain vs Nigeria: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (July 29)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (July 29)
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (July 29)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
USA: 1:00 PM (ET)
Spain vs Nigeria: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, Free, MAX, Eurosport France
Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece
Indonesia: Vidio
Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Sporty TV, TV5Monde Afrique, NTA Sports 24
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece, Eurosport 2 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Sporty TV, TV5Monde Afrique
Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, TVE La 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports