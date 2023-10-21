How to watch America vs Santos Laguna for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

America will face off against Santos Laguna in what will be the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

America aim to maintain its position at the top of the standings and understands the significance of securing a victory. Despite holding a 5-point lead over Tigres UANL, their closest competitors, a loss coupled with a win for Tigres could narrow that gap.

This is precisely why they are determined to pursue victory against Santos Laguna, a team that has not enjoyed its best season but is still in contention for a playoff spot. Currently, they are just 1 point behind the teams in the final playoff positions, namely Atlas and Juarez. A victory could potentially propel them past these two teams in the standings.

When will America vs Santos Laguna be played?

The game for the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between America and Santos Laguna will be played this Saturday, October 21 at 9:00 PM (ET).

America vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch America vs Santos Laguna

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between America and Santos Laguna will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.