How to watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

In the heart of the Caribbean, two island nations with a shared passion for football will clash in an epic showdown that will determine their fate in the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League. Antigua and Barbuda, the Benna Boys, will face off against Puerto Rico, the Boricuas, in a battle for regional supremacy at ABFA Technical Center in Piggotts.

[Watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico online free in the US on Paramount+]

Antigua and Barbuda for now cannot be promoted to League A but they want to avoid being relegated to League C, there is still a lot to play and they are in the third game of Group D with 4 points and a recent 2-2 draw against Bahamas.

Puerto Rico are favorites to be promoted to League A, they have 6 points in the second spot within the group, but recently lost a game against the group leaders, Guyana by 1-3.

When will Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico be played?

Antigua and Barbuda and Puerto Rico play for the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League on Saturday, November 18 at ABFA Technical Center in Piggotts. In this highly anticipated encounter, both teams will be eager to prove their worth and secure a place in the next stage of the Concacaf Nations League. Antigua and Barbuda will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage, drawing strength from the passionate support of their loyal fans. Puerto Rico, on the other hand, will rely on their technical prowess and tactical discipline to overcome their opponents.

Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Antigua and Barbuda vs Puerto Rico in the US

This game for the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League, Antigua and Barbuda and Puerto Rico at the ABFA Technical Center in Piggotts on Saturday, November 18, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+.