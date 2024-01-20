How to watch Argentina U23 vs Paraguay U23 on January 21, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina U23 and Paraguay U23 will face each other in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be the debut for one of the primary contenders aiming to qualify for the Olympic tournament. Argentina, owing to the weight of its historical achievements, are consistently considered a strong candidate to make a deep run in Conmebol tournaments, and this case is no exception. However, it’s crucial to note that being a favorite is one thing, and proving it on the field is another matter entirely.

The Argentines are fully aware of their favoritism and must substantiate it through their gameplay. Their opponents, Paraguay, are a team known for their courage, regardless of the category. The Paraguayans understand that securing a favorable result against one of the candidates will be pivotal in their aspirations to advance to the next round.

When will Argentina U23 vs Paraguay U23 be played?

Sunday, January 21 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Argentina U23 vs Paraguay U23: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Argentina U23 vs Paraguay U23

This 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament game will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1.