Peru U23 face off against Chile U23 in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The action kicks off in Group B of the Conmebol Pre-Olympic, and two teams are set to clash in what could be deemed an early final. The undeniable heavyweights in the group, both in terms of their historical significance, are Argentina and Uruguay.

However, the three remaining teams are eager to challenge the favorites for the two coveted spots in the next phase. Consequently, the matchups between Peruvians, Chileans, and Paraguayans will be crucial in determining the outcome. This underscores the significant relevance that this particular game holds – a contest that is not to be missed.

When will Peru U23 vs Chile U23 be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament between Peru U23 and Chile U23 will be played this Sunday, January 21 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Peru U23 vs Chile U23: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Peru U23 vs Chile U23

This 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament game between Peru U23 and Chile U23 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.