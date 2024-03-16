How to watch Atlas vs Monterrey for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 17, 2024

The leaders of this Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX, Monterrey, will visit the tough Atlas on Matchday 12. Fans looking to follow every action-packed moment can find comprehensive details on the match’s date, kickoff time, and numerous streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Atlas vs Monterrey for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Monterrey remain the sole leaders and undefeated team in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX, boasting an impressive record of 7 wins and 4 draws, accumulating a total of 25 points. Their outstanding performance underscores their dominance in the tournament thus far.

As they aim to maintain their unbeaten streak, Monterrey are set to challenge Atlas, a formidable team that, despite not achieving the best results, seek to improve their standing. With only 10 points and sitting 5 points shy of the requalification positions, Atlas are eager for a victory that could narrow the gap to those coveted spots.

When will the Atlas vs Monterrey game be played?

The game for the Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Atlas and Monterrey will be played this Sunday, March 17 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Atlas vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Where to watch Atlas vs Monterrey

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Atlas and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.