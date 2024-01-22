How to watch Bolivia U23 vs Brazil U23 on January 23, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Bolivia U23 and Brazil U23 will face each other in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Bolivia U23 vs Brazil U23 online for FREE live on Fubo]

There will be the debut in the tournament of one of the main candidates to secure one of the two places in the next Olympics. After receiving a bye in Matchday 1, Brazil U23 will play their first game, ready to demonstrate why they are among the top favorites.

Their opponents will be Bolivia U23, a relatively modest team that, at first glance, is not expected to contend for one of the first two places in the group, which would allow them to advance to the next round. However, the Bolivians are confident of having a good tournament and, who knows, they might get excited about causing a surprise.

When will Bolivia U23 vs Brazil U23 be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament between Bolivia U23 and Brazil U23 will be played this Tuesday, January 23 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bolivia U23 vs Brazil U23: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Bolivia U23 vs Brazil U23

This 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament game between Bolivia U23 and Brazil U23 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2.