How to watch Ecuador U23 vs Venezuela U23 on January 23, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Ecuador U23 play against Venezuela U23 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Ecuador U23 vs Venezuela U23 online for FREE live on Fubo]

The debut of Ecuador U23 could not have been more promising. It was nothing short of a 3-0 victory against their counterparts from Colombia U23, a direct rival in a group where Brazil U23 is the main favorite. However, the Ecuadorians are well aware that, despite taking the first step, they must reaffirm themselves game by game in this tournament.

That’s why they will now seek a second victory to maintain their position as leaders. Their opponents will be Venezuela U23, who have just participated in the most interesting duel of Matchday 1, ending in a 3-3 draw. In such a short tournament, the need for victories is much greater, and they must actively pursue it.

When will Ecuador U23 vs Venezuela U23 be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament between Ecuador U23 and Venezuela U23 will be played this Tuesday, January 23 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Ecuador U23 vs Venezuela U23: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Ecuador U23 vs Venezuela U23

This 2024 Conmebol Pre-Olympic Tournament game between Ecuador U23 and Venezuela U23 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2.