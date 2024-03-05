How to watch Brazil vs Mexico for FREE in the US for Concacaf Women's Gold Cup

Mexico, the unexpected standout of the group stage, aim to secure a spot in the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup final facing the formidable Conmebol champions, Brazil. This article delivers all the vital information for this highly anticipated match, covering the date, kickoff time, and ways to watch or stream it online within the United States.

It is the first duel of a semi-final that promises to be truly intense. Only two games separate both teams from the championship, so now is the time to give everything to be able to win one of the hardest continental trophies to obtain.

On the one hand there will be Mexico, who were the great revelation of the group stage by beating none other than the United States. Now they will face another tough challenge since their rivals are none other than Brazil, a team that has shown great solidity and forcefulness in the tournament and whose goal is to be in the grand final.

When will the Brazil vs Mexico match be played?

The game for the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup semifinal between Brazil and Mexico will be played this Wednesday, March 6 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Brazil vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Where to watch Brazil vs Mexico

This 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup game between Brazil and Mexico will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.