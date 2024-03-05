How to watch Canada vs USA for FREE in the US for Concacaf Women's Gold Cup

The United States, favorites in the tournament, encounter a significant hurdle as they square off against Canada in the semifinals of the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup. This article provides all the essential details for this eagerly anticipated match, including the date, kickoff time, and options for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

This match is widely regarded as an early final, pitting the continent’s two powerhouse teams against each other in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. At stake is nothing less than a spot in the grand final, which is why both teams are eager to secure their place.

Canada have shown remarkable solidity throughout the tournament, clinching victories in all their matches with relative ease, though they faced a challenging moment against Costa Rica in the quarterfinals. The United States, favorite to win the title, revealed vulnerabilities in their group stage match against Mexico, indicating that complacency could be their downfall.

When will the Canada vs USA match be played?

The game for the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup semifinal between Canada and USA will be played this Wednesday, March 6 at 10:15 PM (ET).

Canada vs USA: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

Where to watch Canada vs USA

This 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup game between Canada and USA will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.