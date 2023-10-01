How to watch Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Chicago Fire will face Inter Miami this Wednesday, October 4 for the Matchday 36 of the 2023 MLS regular season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

This is a crucial matchup in the battle for playoff qualification positions. Chicago Fire, currently with 37 points, shares the same point total as the last team currently in a playoff position, DC United. However, their goal difference is less favorable. In essence, Chicago Fire still has a chance to secure a postseason berth with a strong final push.

Nonetheless, they face a challenging opponent in Inter Miami, a team that has been on an upswing. Lionel Messi‘s squad, which appeared destined to miss the playoffs, has recently achieved favorable results and now harbors hopes of securing a postseason spot, but they will need to secure more victories to realize that dream.

When will Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami be played?

The game for the Matchday 36 of the 2023 MLS between Chicago Fire and Inter Miami will be played this Wednesday, October 4 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami

This 2023 MLS game between Chicago Fire and Inter Miami will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.