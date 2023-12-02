How to watch Club America vs Leon for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Liga MX Apertura 2023 playoffs are heating up, and two of the most storied franchises in Mexican football, Club America and Leon, are set to square off in a thrilling quarterfinal game where Leon will try to win against a big favorite after drawing the first leg game.

Club America could not do anything to avoid a tie during the first leg game against Leon that ended 2-2. The ‘Aguilas’ scored the second goal at the 6th minute by Henry Martin but the first half ended 2-1 and it was not until the 47th minute that Club America scored the third goal of the game and then tied the game.

Leon were slightly inferior to Club America during the first leg game, they had only 41% possession and just 3/12 shots on target. Additionally, Leon received 6 yellow cards during the game for a total of 14 fouls.

When will Club America vs Leon be played?

Club America and Leon play for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Saturday, December 2 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico. Both teams are expected to come out firing in this highly anticipated game. América will be looking to rely on their experience and home-field advantage, while León will be hoping to spring an upset with their youthful exuberance and attacking prowess.

Club America vs Leon: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Club America vs Leon in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura, Club America and Leon at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico on Saturday, December 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.