How to watch Colombia vs Puerto Rico for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Concacaf Women's Gold Cup

Colombia are set to go head-to-head with Puerto Rico in Matchday 3 of the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup group stage. Be sure to collect all essential information regarding this match, including its date, the time it kicks off, and the ways you can watch or stream it online within the United States.

[Watch Colombia vs Puerto Rico for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match represents a direct confrontation between two teams entering the final Matchday with the possibility of finishing second in their group—and potentially first, although this would require a significant defeat for Brazil against Panama, a scenario that appears unlikely.

Colombia holds an advantage, having secured a victory over Panama by a larger margin than Puerto Rico did (both teams faced a 1-0 defeat against Brazil), meaning a draw would suffice for them. On the other hand, Puerto Rico aim to avoid relying on qualification as one of the best third-placed teams, seeking a win to guarantee their advancement to the next stage.

When will Colombia vs Puerto Rico be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup between Colombia and Puerto Rico will be played this Tuesday, February 27 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Colombia vs Puerto Rico: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Where to watch Colombia vs Puerto Rico

This 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup game between Colombia and Puerto Rico will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: ESPN+, CBS Sports Golazo, ESPN Deportes.