How to watch Brazil vs Panama for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Concacaf Women's Gold Cup

Brazil squares off against Panama in Matchday 3 of the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup group stage. Ensure you have all necessary details about this match, such as the date, kickoff time, and options for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

[Watch Brazil vs Panama for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The final Matchday of the group stage presents contrasting scenarios for the two teams involved. Brazil, living up to expectations, secured victories against Puerto Rico and Colombia, albeit with some challenges, ensuring their progression.

The Brazilians aim to maintain their position at the top of the group, where even a draw would suffice. Conversely, Panama’s path to qualification is far more complex, contingent on a combination of different results, including a crucial win against Brazil, a daunting task they are nevertheless determined to achieve.

When will Brazil vs Panama be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup between Brazil and Panama will be played this Tuesday, February 27 at 10:15 PM (ET).

Brazil vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

Where to watch Brazil vs Panama

This 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup game between Brazil and Panama will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.