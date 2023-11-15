How to watch Costa Rica vs Panama online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023 CONCACAF Nations League restarts with its final phase. Costa Rica will host Panama in their first game of the Quarter-finals, so here’s all the information you need to know to follow this game in the US.

Costa Rica arrives to this match after a very tough loss against the United Arab Emirates. The Center American squad was defeated with a final 4-1 score, so this game against Panama is crucial for them to prove that they are a competitive squad.

On the other hand, Panama has encountered unexpected opponents like Uruguay U-20 and Qingdao Hainiu. The Canaleros have secured victories in their last three matches against Costa Rica, and they aim to continue this positive streak in the Nations League.

When will Costa Rica vs Panama be played?

Costa Rica vs Panama: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Costa Rica vs Panama in the US

This game for the Quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League between Costa Rica and Panama will be broadcast in the US by Paramaount+. Other option: CBS Sports Network.