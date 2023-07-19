In the recent edition of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, one of the players who stood out the most was Henry Martin. The Club America striker displayed a good level throughout the tournament and contributed to the success of the Mexican national team.

La Bomba produced 4 goals in 5 starts: scoring 2 (against Haiti and Jamaica) and providing 2 assists (facing Honduras and Costa Rica). Jaime Lozano, the team’s coach, had all his confidence on the Club America forward.

Martin, 30, won the race against Santiago Gimenez to be the national team’s starter. However, it was the Feyenoord player who gave the title to El Tri with an amazing goal in the final against Panama.

Henry Martin gets stabbed in the back by CONCACAF after the 2023 Gold Cup

CONCACAF announced the Best XI of this Gold Cup edition and excluded Henry Martin. Despite his merits, the spot he expected to occupy was given to Ismael Diaz, forward of the Panamanian national team.

It is important to note that, although La Bomba is not featured in this team, two former Club America players were recognized for their performances during the competition. They are Guillermo Ochoa and Jorge Sanchez, who have been starters and key figures.

The ideal eleven is composed of Ochoa, Sanchez, Johan Vasquez, Fidel Escobar; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Luis Chavez; Edgar Bárcenas, Orbelin Pineda; Jesus Ferreira, Ismael Diaz, and Demarai Gray.