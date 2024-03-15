How to watch Cruz Azul vs Necaxa for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 16, 2024

Cruz Azul are poised to reclaim the top spot in the standings as they host Necaxa on Matchday 12 of the Clausura 2024 in Liga MX. Stay updated with all the crucial details for this match, including the date, kickoff time, and multiple online streaming options available for viewers in the United States.

It is one of the most promising games I’ll have on Matchday 12. Two teams currently within the top 6 of Liga MX will face each other, both aiming to secure direct qualification for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Cruz Azul were among the leaders until the previous Matchday, but their defeat against Santos Laguna pushed them down the rankings. They will now seek to reclaim their position. Necaxa, on the other hand, have entered the top 6 through consistent good results and aim to maintain this advantageous position.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Necaxa game be played?

The game for the Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Cruz Azul and Necaxa will be played on Saturday, March 16 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Necaxa

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Cruz Azul and Necaxa will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.