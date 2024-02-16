How to watch El Salvador vs Guatemala for FREE in the US for Concacaf Women's Gold Cup

El Salvador will compete against Guatemala in the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup qualification playoff. Ensure you have all essential information about this match, including the date, kick-off time, and options for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

The Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup is rapidly approaching, allowing fans to start envisioning the tournament’s landscape as nearly all participants have been confirmed, notably including four teams from Conmebol.

No team wants to miss out on what promises to be a highly competitive tournament, underscoring the anticipated intensity of the upcoming match between these two contenders. Only one spot is available for the two teams: Guatemala, who finished second in Group B of League A, and El Salvador, the winners of Group B in League B.

When will El Salvador vs Guatemala be played?

The game for the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup qualification playoff between El Salvador and Guatemala will be played this Saturday, February 17 at 10:00 PM (ET).

El Salvador vs Guatemala: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Where to watch El Salvador vs Guatemala

This Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup qualification playoff game between El Salvador and Guatemala will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App.