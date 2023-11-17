How to watch Honduras vs Mexico for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The 2023 CONCACAF Nations League enters its final phase with the Quarter-finals of the tournament. Honduras will receive Mexico’s visit in what will be a very intense math in Tegucigalpa in the first leg of the round.

The Estadio Nacional has consistently proven to be a challenging venue for Mexico. Honduras makes deliberate efforts to create a hostile environment for their rivals, with their fans adding extra pressure on the Tricolor during their visits to Honduras’ home ground.

[Watch Honduras vs Mexico online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Mexico enters this game following a mixed year. They suffered defeat in the CONCACAF Nations League against the United States but secured victory in the Gold Cup against Panama. Their aim now is redemption in this tournament and a smooth qualification to the 2024 Copa America without any hurdles.

When will Honduras vs Mexico be played?

Honduras and Mexico play for the Quarter-finals of the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League on Friday, November 17th at Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. This will be the first of the two games they will have, as the second one will be next Tuestday at Estadio Azteca.

Honduras vs Mexico: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Honduras vs Mexico in the US

This game for the Quarter-finals of the 2023 COCNCACAF Nations League between Honduras and Mexico will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ViX.