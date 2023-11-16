The Quarter-finals of the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League are here. Now, one of the biggest rivalries in the zone will have another matchup, with Mexico visiting Tegucigalpa to face Honduras. Here are the probable lineups for this game.

The rivalry between Mexico and Honduras is definitely one of the toughest in the CONCACAF region. Both fandoms really don’t like each other, and their games always have a lot of tension on and off the field.

This will be the first game between both squads in these Quarter-finals of the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Six of the eight squads will qualify to the 2024 Copa America, so winning in this round is vital for all of them.

Honduras’ predicted lineup

Honduras arrives to this match with two victories, two defeats, and one draw in their last five games. They recently got a huge win against Cuba by 4-0 in the Concacaf Nations League.

For this matchup, Reinaldo Rueda, the team’s coach, called some of the biggest stars of the country such as Denil Maldonado, Deiby Flores, and Alberth Elis. However, this roster also includes a mix of experience and youth to try to eliminate Mexico in the Quarter-finals.

Honduras’ probable starting 11: Edrick Menjivar; Maylor Núñez, Denil Maldonado, Luis Vega, Elison Rivas, Edwin Rodriguez, Deiby Flores, Jorge Alvarez, Alexander Lopez, Luis Palma, and Anthony Lozano.

Mexico’s predicted lineup

Mexico arrives at this matchup as the clear favorite to advance to the next round. Recently, the Tricolor lifted the Gold Cup trophy, so they want to continue with their good moment by qualifying for the 2024 Copa America.

Jaime Lozano, the team’s coach, has done an impressive job since assuming control of the squad. However, notable players like Santiago Gimenez might not be getting as much playtime as fans would hope for.

Mexico’s probable starting 11: Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Luis Romo, Uriel Antuna, Luis Chavez, Chucky Lozano y Santiago Gimenez.