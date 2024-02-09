How to watch Leon vs Club America in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 10, 2024

Leon are set to face off against Club America for Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Stay informed about all the essential details about this game, including information on the date, venue, kick-off time, and how to watch or stream it online in the United States. Don’t miss a moment of the action between these two prominent rivals.

The battle for quarterfinal and requalification spots is wide open, with several teams separated by very few points. It appears that any team could beat another to secure an advanced position. Leon have faced a challenging start to the championship, amassing just 4 points in 5 games (1 win, 1 draw, and one loss).

Securing a victory is crucial for them to narrow the gap and approach requalification positions. On the other hand, Club America, coming off a draw against Monterrey, are in pursuit of 3 points to ascend to a higher position in the standings.

When will Leon vs Club America be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Leon and Club America will be played this Saturday, February 10 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Leon vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Where to watch Leon vs Club America

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Leon and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on: ViX.