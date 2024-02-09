How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 10, 2024

Cruz Azul are set to go head-to-head with Atletico San Luis in a match valid for the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Stay updated on all the key details about this game, including the date, venue, kick-off time, and how to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Cruz Azul have made significant strides this year compared to their lackluster performances during the Apertura 2023. Currently, they are contending for the top spot, with only 2 points separating them from the leaders, Pachuca, who have accumulated 12 points.

Conversely, Atletico San Luis did not enjoy as promising a start, garnering just 6 points in 5 games. They are striving for a victory to edge closer to the Requalification position and improve their standing in the league.

When will Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis will be played this Saturday, February 10 at 8:05 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Atletico San Luis

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.