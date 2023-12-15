How to watch Mexico vs Colombia for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

In an international friendly game, Mexico plays against Colombia on Saturday, December 16th. Here’s all the information you need to know to follow this match in the United States.

This match doesn’t fall within an international break, which means teams are not obliged to release their players for national duty. Consequently, Mexico is likely to predominantly utilize players from Liga MX for this fixture.

Colombia is currently experiencing a strong phase. In the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Cafetaleros hold the third position, seemingly poised to secure their place in the upcoming tournament without much difficulty.

When will Mexico vs Colombia be played?

Mexico and Colombia will play this international friendly game on Saturday, December 16th at 7 PM (ET).

Mexico vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Colombia in the US

The international friendly game between Mexico and Colombia will be available in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options in the United States are FOX Sports App, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, UniMás, Univision NOW.