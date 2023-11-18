Mexico lost 2-0 against Honduras in the first leg of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals and their spot in the 2024 Copa America might be at risk. In a very surprising statement, the Mexican team’s coach, Jaime Lozano, blamed his players for the lack of attitude in Tegucigalpa.

“No team can have more ambition than us. Never. Because if we are wearing the national jersey, we have to represent it as it deserves. I believe that is the first thing. Today, we were surpassed in that.”

Following the result, players such as Raul Jimenez from Fulham, Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord, Hirving Lozano from PSV and Edson Alvarez from West Ham have been heavily criticized by the fans. They are not reaching the same level with the national team as they consistently do with their clubs in Europe. That’s why Lozano blamed the players for the defeat.

“I think we all failed as I mentioned in the locker room. They failed (the players). We (the coaching staff), possibly, didn’t make it clear how we could harm this team. Then it’s a matter of personal conviction, knowing that these scenarios are what they are. They are complicated. Many times in other environments or leagues, it’s easier to play, but here, you have to adapt.”

Concacaf Nations League: What happens if Mexico lose to Honduras?

After the 2-0 defeat in Tegucigalpa, Mexico will host Honduras in the second leg of the quarterfinals next Tuesday at Estadio Azteca. The winner of the series will advance to the semifinals of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League and secure a spot in the 2024 Copa America.

If Mexico is eliminated by Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League, they will have to go to the playoffs to fight for one of the last two remaining spots in the 2024 Copa America.

Their potential opponents in those playoffs will be the losers from the remaining series of the quarterfinals: United States vs Trinidad and Tobago, Panama vs Costa Rica, and Jamaica vs Canada.

Is Mexico eliminated from the 2024 Copa America?

No. If Mexico lose to Honduras in the quarterfinals, they would indeed be eliminated from the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League, but they would have a final chance to reach the 2024 Copa America through the playoffs next March.

What teams will play in the 2024 Copa America?

The 2024 Copa America will have 16 participants. The 10 teams which are part of CONMEBOL and the Top 6 teams from CONCACAF that will qualify through the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League (the 4 semifinalists and 2 teams from the playoffs).