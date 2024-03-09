How to watch Monterrey vs Mazatlan for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 10, 2024

Monterrey will look to stay atop the leaderboard as they host Mazatlan, a team eager for points, in Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Make sure to get all the essential details for this match, such as the date, kickoff time, and the various ways to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Monterrey vs Mazatlan for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This Matchday 11 of the Clausura 2024 presents a classic confrontation of opposites. On one side, it will be Monterrey, a leading contender for the tournament championship, boasting a strong position with 22 points. They remain vigilant with teams like Pachuca and Cruz Azul in close pursuit, understanding that there is no room for a defeat.

Facing them are Mazatlan, situated towards the bottom of the standings with 9 points. Despite their current ranking, they are merely 2 points shy of the Requalification spots, making every point critical. A matchup against the formidable Rayados offers a crucial opportunity to climb in the standings.

When will the Monterrey vs Mazatlan game be played?

The game for the Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Monterrey and Mazatlan will be played this Sunday, March 10 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Where to watch Monterrey vs Mazatlan

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Monterrey and Mazatlan will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.