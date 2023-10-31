How to watch Monterrey vs Necaxa for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 15 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a matchup between a couple of teams trending in opposite directions in the current season. This confrontation involves Monterrey facing Necaxa at Estadio BBVA. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

[Watch Monterrey vs Necaxa online for FREE on Fubo]

Monterrey remain a great team in the league with a roster that places them as championship aspirants every season. Despite having played one fewer match than most, they hold the fourth position in the standings while they try to secure a spot in the playoffs. However, they are playing after a 3-0 defeat against Club America that probably hit them.

Necaxa have undoubtedly become the worst team in the whole tournament just by looking at their disappointing results. Having such a bad performance almost the entire season has placed them unquestionably at the bottom. Something working favorably for them is that they have secured a victory in their most recent appearance.

When will Monterrey vs Necaxa be played?

Monterrey will be defying Necaxa on Matchday 15 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Tuesday, October 31. The game will be played at Estadio BBVA.

Monterrey vs Necaxa: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

SURVEY Who wins this Liga MX matchup? Who wins this Liga MX matchup? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

How to watch Monterrey vs Necaxa in the US

The game between Monterrey and Necaxa on Matchday 15 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA are the other options.