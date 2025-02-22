Boston icon Kevin Garnett explains what Jayson Tatum needs to improve on to reach his full potential

At just 26 years old, Jayson Tatum has already cemented his place as one of the NBA’s elite players. Alongside Jaylen Brown, he led the Boston Celtics to the pinnacle of the league last season, consistently delivering top-tier performances week in and week out. However, according to Kevin Garnett, the small forward has yet to reach his full potential.

“When I watch Tatum, he’s learning how to take over games,” Garnett said on Ticket and The Truth podcast. “I would like him to be a little more consistent on the second and third effort. Sometimes when he done get fouls he’ll melt right there and kind of complain a little bit.”

Despite offering constructive criticism, the 2008 NBA champion with the Celtics was full of praise for Tatum’s growth. “He keeps developing and he’s growing his game. He looks stronger this year, he’s playing through fouls, playing through a lot of contact,” Garnett explained. “I see the growth in his game, the growth in his confidence coming down, being able to put the nail in the coffin, or hit big threes.”

KG was optimistic about Jayson’s future. “I think Tatum’s going to get even better. As he gets older he’s going to get smarter, I think his IQ is going to grow, he’s going to get better at playmaking,” Garnett said. “I’m excited for his growth and what he’s going to be. I don’t think that we’re seeing the best of him yet and I think the best of him is yet to come.”

Garnett is pleased with the Celtics’ team dynamic

While discussing Jayson Tatum’s development and consistent improvements, Kevin Garnett also acknowledged the strong support system the Boston Celtics have created around the young star. “Obviously he has a a bunch of talent around him so he doesn’t have to do too much,” the former center noted.

“I think him and Jaylen Brown do a great job of being the head of the snake of that team,” the 48-year-old icon continued. “I love all the pieces that they have up there that has created this green buzzsaw.”

Tatum’s impressive numbers this season

After leading the Boston Celtics to the 2024 NBA title, Jayson Tatum has maintained a high level of excellence in the 2024-25 season. Having played 53 of 56 games, he is averaging 26.8 points (eighth-best in the league), 8.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, along with a plus-minus of +7.3—team highs in all of these categories.

These outstanding performances have earned Tatum not only the respect of analysts and former players like Kevin Garnett, but also his sixth consecutive All-Star Weekend selection, further cementing his status as one of the NBA’s most prominent young players.

