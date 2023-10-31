Matchday 15 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura has a matchup between teams appearing among the postseason places in the standings. This confrontation involves Leon facing Pumas at Estadio Leon. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

Leon are in the middle of the standings while they try to secure a spot in the playoffs. They are currently outside the first six position that granted them, so they must return to their usual form in order to not be left behind. This mission has received an enormous setback on their last match as they were defeated by Cruz Azul in a presentation they were expected to excel.

Pumas are just above their next opponent in the standing with two more points than them. despite their reliable results they have achieved in the start of the season, they have slowed down a bit lately to drop some positions. Especially considering they have lost the last two matchups they have played.

When will Leon vs Pumas be played?

Leon will be defying Pumas on Matchday 15 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Tuesday, October 31. The game will be played at Estadio Leon.

Leon vs Pumas: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

SURVEY Who wins this Liga MX matchup? Who wins this Liga MX matchup? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

How to watch Leon vs Pumas in the US

The game between Leon and Pumas on Matchday 15 of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura will be available to watch or live stream on Vix in the US.