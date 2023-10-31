Where are all the Brazilians? That is what Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is asking himself as Lionel Messi won his unprecedented eighth Ballon d’Or.



For Messi it was his third Ballon D’Or in three nominations, and being nominated in 3 of the last 4 Ballon D’Or ceremonies. Lula da Silva took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his “concern” over the lack of Brazilian players being nominated for the top soccer prize. Neymar was the last Brazilian nominated for the Ballon D’Or in 2017.



The tweet was seen as a “jab” at Neymar by many pundits in Brazil, as the national star is out injured with an ACL. Neymar was a strong advocate for Trump inspired right winger Jair Bolsonaro, who lost the presidency to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Lula da Silva trolls Neymar



On X, the president of Brazil wrote, “Messi should serve as an example to Brazilian players. This 36-year-old guy is, world champion, with the Ballon d’Or and everything. Messi needs to be an inspiration of dedication for these kids.



“Anyone who wants to win the Ballon d’Or has to dedicate themselves, (winning a Ballon d’Or) doesn’t go with partying, it doesn’t happen with nights out”, in what many believe is a swipe at the lifestyle Neymar leads.



Neymar vs Lula da Silva



The two have had a war of words for the better part of a few years, Neymar’s support of Bolsonaro caused a huge rejection from many Brazilian fans.



Lula also took a jab at Neymar in October of 2022 during the Brazilian presidential elections; Lula da Silva stated the Brazilian star was “afraid” of the changes that would come to Brazil after Bolsonaro lost the elections.



While Lula stated that he had no issues with Neymar’s choice, it would seem there is no love lost.