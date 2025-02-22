Victor Wembanyama won’t reach LeBron or Michael Jordan’s status, says NBA champion with the Spurs

In just a year and a half in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama has already captured the attention of analysts and former players alike, with many speculating about his potential. However, a champion with the San Antonio Spurs has expressed caution, asserting that the French center will not reach the same legendary status as LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

“I don’t think you compare him to those two guys,” said Sean Elliott during a recent interview with Run It Back. However, the 57-year-old former forward quickly clarified his stance, adding: “You compare him to Big Dave, Hakeem (Olajuwon), Wilt Chamberlain.”

Explaining his reasoning, Elliott pointed to Wembanyama’s unique on-court characteristics and style of play. “His numbers and what he is going to do statistically is gonna be more like Wilt than anybody,” he said, noting that Victor’s game bears a closer resemblance to Chamberlain’s than that of James or Jordan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speculating on Wemby’s evolution over time, the 1999 NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs shared a bold prediction. “I think he’s gonna have 30, 20, 10 blocks, 5, 6 steals… we’ve already seen triple-doubles with blocks already. He’s gonna be in a position, if he plays for enough years, he’s gonna be a guy who is gonna have multiple quadruple-doubles.”

Forward Sean Elliott of the San Antonio Spurs during a game against the Washington Bullets.

Advertisement

Wembanyama’s resemblance to other stars

When Sean Elliott dismisses the comparison between Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James or Michael Jordan, his point is clear. Both James and Jordan bring a range of characteristics to the table that are far removed from what Wembanyama excels at inside the paint.

Advertisement

see also Kevin Durant sends supportive message to Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama after injury setback

Instead, Elliott’s comparison to Wilt Chamberlain appears far more fitting. Standing at 7 feet 3 inches tall, Wembanyama bears a physical resemblance to Chamberlain, who was listed at 7 feet 1 inch during his career with the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers. While their respective roles as centers are undoubtedly shaped by the evolution of the NBA over the decades, the comparison between the two remains strong.

Advertisement

Wembanyama’s impressive numbers

Before being sidelined for the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, Victor Wembanyama was putting together an impressive second year with the San Antonio Spurs. In his rookie season, he led the league in blocks and earned a spot on the All-Defensive First Team. He managed to improve most of his statistics during the current campaign.

Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points per game this season, along with 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals. These standout performances made him a leading candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year award, though that pursuit has now been ruled out due to the injury that ended his season prematurely.

Advertisement