NFL News: Seahawks confirm roster moves, amid Geno Smith’s uncertain future

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to put a forgettable 2024 NFL season behind them and focus on the next campaign, with quarterback Geno Smith as the team’s star despite his uncertain future. To get stronger, the team, led by head coach Mike Macdonald, confirmed two roster moves.

Smith is in the final year of his current contract with the Seahawks, which includes a $16 million signing bonus through March 16, 2025, and a non-guaranteed base salary of $14.8 million. The Seattle franchise is evaluating several options regarding his future.

One option is to offer Smith a contract extension that would clear salary cap space through 2025. On the other hand, if the Seahawks decide to release him before March 16, they could save $31 million in salary cap and cap space, although they would assume $13.5 million in dead money. In related news, Macdonald’s team has confirmed other roster changes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seahawks’ roster moves

It has been confirmed that two of Geno Smith’s teammates will not be with the Seahawks next season. Those two are none other than cornerback Ryan Cooper and wide receiver Cornell Powell. Both players had signed future contracts.

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts following then conclusion of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons on October 20th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Advertisement

Neither Cooper nor Powell had a significant role with the Seahawks, nor did they appear in a game for Seattle last season. They were even on the practice squad in 2024. However, quarterback Smith’s franchise release comes amid expectations of tenure for both players, who will now have to find a new team.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Geno Smith directly asks a rival to help the Seahawks make it to the playoffs

Will Geno Smith remain with the Seahawks?

According to the latest information, there is still some uncertainty surrounding Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. His four-touchdown pass performance in the final game of last season against the Los Angeles Rams was a glimpse of what the 34-year-old veteran could do if given an extension. The next few days will be crucial.