Lionel Messi just won his 8th Ballon d’Or, but Cristiano Ronaldo is not entirely happy for him. A day after the Argentine received the award, fans started chanting his name in front of the Portuguese striker, and he didn’t like it at all.

The Ballon d’Or is awarded to the world’s best soccer player of the year. After Argentina’s victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, voters chose to bestow Lionel Messi with his 8th trophy, triumphing over competitors such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Surprisingly, Cristiano Ronaldo, who typically secured top positions on the list, found himself ranked 829th. The day after the gala, the Portuguese star took to the field to play for Al Nassr, but his opponents didn’t miss the chance to remind him of Messi’s 8th Ballon d’Or win.

Cristiano Ronaldo rages after hearing fans chant for Lionel Messi

After days of speculation, Messi clinched his 8th Ballon d’Or. Despite earlier rumors of stiff competition with Erling Haaland, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup proved to be the decisive factor.

With this win, Inter Miami’s captain widens the gap between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the most Ballon d’Or awards. The Argentine has eight, while the Portuguese has three fewer.

Naturally, this latest award stirred controversy, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s supporters expressing their displeasure at the decision. Nonetheless, some fans are using Ronaldo’s frustration to remind him of Messi’s additional individual accolade.

On the day following the gala, Al Nassr took on Al Ettiqaf in the King Cup of Champions. Fans from the visiting team aimed to provoke Cristiano Ronaldo, successfully achieving their goal by chanting Lionel Messi’s name.

As the chants erupted, cameras captured Cristiano Ronaldo’s evident frustration. He responded to the fans with various gestures, including covering his ear and putting his finger to his lips, signaling them to be quiet.

How many Ballon d’Or awards has Cristiano Ronaldo won?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or recipient, a testament to his enduring brilliance and influence in football. His exceptional skill and consistent success have firmly established him as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Ronaldo’s collection of five Ballon d’Or awards places him in an elite class of players, highlighting his significant contributions to the sport. His unwavering commitment and exceptional talent have propelled him to legendary status in the world of football.