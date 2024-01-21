How to watch Napoli vs Inter live on January 22, 2024 for the Supercoppa Italiana Final: TV Channel and Live Streaming options in your country

Napoli and Inter will face off against each other in what will be the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana Final. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Napoli vs Inter online in the US on Paramount+]

It is the grand final of the Supercoppa Italiana, which debuts a new format this year with four participating teams instead of the traditional two (champions of Serie A and Coppa Italia). In any case, this year’s final will feature the league and cup winners.

Napoli have just defeated Fiorentina 3-0 in their semi-final match. However, their rivals Inter were equally impressive, securing a 3-0 victory over Lazio. Both teams promise to deliver an unmatched show in this grand final.

When will Napoli vs Inter be played?

The game for the 2024 Supercoppa Italiana final between Napoli and Inter will be played this Monday, January 22 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Napoli vs Inter: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Napoli vs Inter

This 2024 Supercoppa Italiana final game between Napoli and Inter will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo.