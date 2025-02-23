Lionel Messi sets another MLS record during Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw against New York City FC

Lionel Messi continues to silence his critics. His impact on Inter Miami has been undeniable. Since his arrival, the team have transformed from an average squad to one respected by others. Messi’s presence shifted the focus to the team’s sporting project. This led to the arrival of star players like Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez. All of this became possible thanks to Messi joining Miami. Many believed he would take his time in MLS with more ease, but that has not been the case. Instead, he has broken an impressive league record.

Lionel Messi has become the fastest player to reach 40 goal contributions in MLS history. The Argentine star reached this milestone in just 26 games, reported the oficial account of MLS on X, formerly Twitter. Besides, he was the top scorer for Inter Miami in the 2024 season with 20 goals, matching Luis Suarez’s tally. This achievement proves that, despite being a world soccer legend with nothing left to prove, Messi remains as ambitious as ever.

Besides, Lionel Messi has become Inter Miami‘s all-time leading scorer. The Argentinean has already scored 35 goals in 40 games. Lionel Messi has already made it clear with his performance that he wants to give his best so that Inter Miami can write its history in MLS. The team coached by Javier Mascherano has not yet managed to become MLS champions. However, this year they could have their big chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lionel Messi set to break another historic world soccer record

Lionel Messi is on the verge of yet another historic milestone. With 381 official assists, he is just 19 away from becoming the first footballer in history to reach 400 assists. This incredible feat further cements his status as the greatest playmaker of all time. Besides, Messi has also scored 850 goals. This cements his status as one of the most complete soccer players of all time.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami

Advertisement

Could Messi’s love for the game be the secret to his longevity?

The key to Messi’s longevity may be found in a 2024 interview with Clank Media: “Today, after having achieved all the goals, I am enjoying myself like that kid, so to speak, because I also know that there is less and less time left. There are fewer years left for my age. I try to enjoy everything that is soccer on the field and the moments I live day by day as well,” stated Messi to Clank Media on 2024.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami confirm the signing of a forward ahead of the MLS season opener

Lionel Messi’s desire to make the most of his final years in soccer could be the key to his incredible performance. This drive and ambition have fueled his success in MLS, making him a standout player.