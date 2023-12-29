The European Super League may have won a battle in court, but rules and laws are in place in many countries that make the ESL virtually impossible… for now. As a measure to prevent the league from ever taking off some countries have laws in place where a professional team cannot branch out on their own outside of the UEFA structure and play in leagues outside their respective federations or continental competitions.



The FIGC, the Italian Football Federation went one step further, and have approved a clause that is now known as “the anti- Super League” clause which prevents their teams from partaking in the competition.

Famed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reported, “Italian Federation FIGC decided to approve clause to prohibit access to the Super League to Italian clubs… FIGC will not allow to join any competition other than UEFA, FIFA and FIGC ones. If any club joins Super League, it will be excluded from Serie A 2024/2025.”

European Super League difficulties



After the recent announcement that the Super League had won their court battle with UEFA, many top teams, and leagues from all over the world denounced the ESL.



Teams such as Bayern Munich and leagues like the Premier League all put out statements saying they would not participate in any capacity in the ESL.



It is important to note that the European Super League once had Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur all on board when the league was announced back in 2021.

The ESL was met with widespread criticism and fan anger, leading to supporter marches in front of the stadiums, in less than 24 hours most of the teams backed out from the original announcement leaving Barcelona and Real Madrid as the only two clubs who continue to push for the league’s creation.

With the Italian Federation’s announcement, Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan would be kicked out of Serie A if they were able to do an about face and return to the ESL.