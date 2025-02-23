Not LeBron: Bronny James reveals what he wants to learn from a key Lakers teammate

The Los Angeles Lakers have reasserted themselves as NBA top contenders after defeating the Dallas Nuggets 100-123. The Lakers have an ambitious project, focused on both short and long-term goals. As part of this plan, LeBron James’ son Bronny James has already had opportunities to train and play limited minutes with the team. Bronny acknowledges that he still needs to learn and improve. He has taken the chance to reveal what he hopes to learn from a Luka Doncic.

Bronny James was asked about what he has learned from his short experience with new Lakers star Luka Doncic. He responded with thoughtful insights about his experience alongside the Lakers’ new star:“Just his patience…Just being able to be unpredictable. You never know what he’s going to do. That’s the best thing I’ve seen so far from. I just keep trying to pick up stuff from him,” stated Bronny James as reported by Ray Chipalu.

Luka Doncic is obviously an example to follow. He possesses a unique talent that makes him, in Bronny’s words, unpredictable. Unlike LeBron James, Luka has a slower style of play. This does not mean he is slow, but rather that he makes decisions with patience.

Bronny James entered the NBA with high expectations. As LeBron James’ son, many assumed his arrival would be immediate and impactful. However, he initially struggled to adapt to the league’s physical demands. As a result, he was sent to the South Bay Lakers to develop his skills.

Bronny James #9 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Bronny has made the most of this opportunity. He managed to score 24 points, along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds against the Valley Suns. This performance shows that he is preparing himself for more opportunities in the NBA.

Was Luka Doncic’s incredible performance the turning point he needed with the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers made a statement after defeating the Dallas Nuggets. However, the highlight of the game was Luka Doncic‘s dominating performance. Against the Nuggets, Doncic averaged 32 points and 7 assists. He also excelled defensively, grabbing an average of 9 defensive rebounds.

Following this performance, many fans are hopeful. They believe this could be Luka’s turning point, allowing him to showcase his incredible talent. However, we must remember that Luka Doncic’s challenges are related to his physical condition, not his talent.

Although he has shown a lot physically, he still needs to consolidate his results. His unique talent is undeniable, but what we need to focus on is his evolution. Since joining the Lakers, Luka has made significant strides in his recovery. This demonstrates his commitment to the franchise and his desire to deliver his best version.

