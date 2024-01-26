How to watch Necaxa vs Club America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on January 27, 2024

Necaxaand Club America will meet in Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. In this article you will find everything you need to know to follow this match in the United States, including when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online.

There’s no doubt that Club America is one of the favorites to win the title this semester. The Azulcremas want the back-to-back championships, and they have had an amazing start to keep this dream alive.

On Necaxa’s side, they have also had a great start of the season. The ones from Aguascalientes have won the two games they have played so far, but they will face their toughest rival this week.

When will Necaxa vs Club America be played?

Necaxa and Club America will face each other this Saturday, January 27 at 10:05 PM (ET).

Necaxa vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Where to watch Necaxa vs Club America

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Necaxa and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, and Univision.