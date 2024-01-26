The Belgian Pro League has made history. Following a terrible mistake made by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), the competition has decided to replay a match for the first time in soccer history.

In 2016, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved the use of VAR in soccer matches. Technology was introduced to the sport to assist referees in making tough decisions during games.

Nowadays, several leagues use it to ensure justice in games. However, the VAR is not perfect and has now made a mistake that will lead to a match being replayed for the first time ever.

Anderlecht-Genk match to be replayed after VAR mistake

An unprecedented situation has occurred in soccer. The game between Anderlecht and KRC Genk will be replayed following a significant mistake made by the VAR, which undoubtedly altered the course of the match.

During the game played on December 23rd, 2023, Genk was awarded a penalty kick. Bryan Heynen failed to score, but Yira Sor entered the box to take the rebound and send the ball into the net.

However, the VAR observed that Sor entered the box before Heynen struck the ball, which is considered an infraction. They decided to disallow the goal, and ultimately, Anderlecht won the match with a final score of 2-1.

Nevertheless, the VAR made a huge mistake. Two Anderlecht players also encroached into the area, so the penalty should have been retaken. Belgium’s referee body rejected the idea of replaying the match, but Genk was not comfortable at all with the decision.

The team appealed the decision to the Disciplinary Council for Professional Football, which decided that the match must be replayed in its entirety. This is the first time ever that a game needs to be replayed fully due to a VAR mistake.

“The Disciplinary Council for Professional Football has ruled that the Anderlecht – KRC Genk match at the end of last year should be replayed,” Genk said in a statement.

“The Disciplinary Council initially declared itself competent to rule on the matter. This overturned the earlier decision of the Professional Referee Department not to replay the match. The Council then followed KRC Genk’s argument that the match officials misapplied the rules at the penalty phase in question. KRC Genk hopes that a date will be found soon to replay the match.”