Kylian Mbappe is once again making headlines as his future remains uncertain. The French superstar had already been the subject of a months-long saga in 2022, before he ultimately turned down Real Madrid to stay at PSG.

However, the striker continues to hold his future in his own hands as he could hit the free agency at the end of the season. According to German outlet Bild, Mbappe has requested a €70 million annual salary to join Real Madrid this time.

Though he would leave Paris Saint-Germain for nothing, the report claims the French international’s camp also demands a €125 million signing bonus to the Spanish giants.

Mbappe, 25, is one of the biggest names in world soccer and would definitely be a huge signing for Real Madrid. The Merengues already came close to signing him in 2022, but far from having any hard feelings for his eventual rejection, they would be looking forward to landing him once and for all.

What PSG president thinks about Mbappe’s situation

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has recently broken the silence on the whole Mbappe saga, making it clear his desire is that the captain remains in the French capital beyond this year.

“Look, I am not trying to hide anything. I want Kylian Mbappé to stay at PSG. He’s the best player in the world and the best club for him is PSG,” Al-Khelaifi said earlier this month on the Rothen s’enflamme podcast on RMC, via ESPN. “He is central to our project.”

Mbappe flirted with leaving the Parc des Princes in the summer of 2022, but when it looked like he was about to pack his bags, the forward changed his mind and signed a new deal.

The club announced the contract was until 2025, but it turns out that the player had to opt into his final year, which is why he can leave for free in 2024 if he wants to. Despite this situation, the PSG chairman says everything is fine with Mbappe, claiming they even have a “gentleman’s” agreement.

“Kylian is a great man, a great player, but also a great person. As he said after the Trophée des Champions (French Super Cup), he has an agreement with me. It remains between us; I don’t want to reveal what is in this agreement, but there is an agreement. I don’t want to talk about money or say how much the agreement is worth. We have a gentleman’s agreement, which has nothing to do with money. It’s between a player and the president of the club, the sporting director, and the coach. It’s more than a signed agreement.“