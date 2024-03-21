How to watch Peru vs Nicaragua in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 22, 2024

Peru are gearing up for Copa America 2024 and are set to face the formidable Nicaragua in an international friendly match. Fans excited about this significant encounter can access detailed information about the date, kickoff time, and a variety of viewing options available in the United States.

Peru face a challenging task in the upcoming years. Under Ricardo Gareca‘s leadership, coupled with a talented generation of players like Paolo Guerrero, Christian Cueva, Jefferson Farfan, and Andre Carrillo, the team regained its prestige after years of struggling in lower rankings.

Now, in the post-Gareca era and with many key players aging, the goal is to rejuvenate the squad ahead of the next Copa America. As part of this effort, they will compete against Nicaragua in a preparatory friendly. Nicaragua have also seen significant improvement in recent years and aims to set more ambitious goals.

When will the Peru vs Nicaragua game be played?

The 2024 friendly game between Peru and Nicaragua will be played this Friday, March 22 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Peru vs Nicaragua: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Where to watch Peru vs Nicaragua

This 2024 friendly game between Peru and Nicaragua will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz (PPV $24.99).