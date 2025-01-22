Trending topics:
Where to watch USA vs Costa Rica live for free in the USA: 2025 Friendly game

USA face Costa Rica in a 2025 international friendly match. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including the kickoff time and how to watch on TV or stream it in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Jack McGlynn of the United States
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesJack McGlynn of the United States

The USA are set to take on Costa Rica in a 2025 international friendly match. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming the game online, here’s everything you need to know to prepare for kickoff and enjoy the action.

[Watch USA vs Costa Rica online for free in the US on Fubo]

The United States, co-hosts of the next World Cup, are making the most of every opportunity to schedule friendlies, mindful of their limited official competition in the lead-up to the tournament and the need to maintain team rhythm.

Their latest test comes against Costa Rica, one of Concacaf’s strongest sides and a top contender for World Cup qualification. For Costa Rica, this matchup offers a valuable gauge of their readiness as they prepare for the upcoming qualifiers, squaring off against the region’s top-ranked team.

When will the USA vs Costa Rica match be played?

USA play against Costa Rica this Wednesday, January 22, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 7 clash set to kick off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Aaron Suarez of Costa Rica – Megan Briggs/Getty Images

USA vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch USA vs Costa Rica in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between USA and Costa Rica. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo (free trial available). Other options are TNT, TruTV, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Max, Peacock Premium.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

