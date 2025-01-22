NBA Rumors: LeBron James and Anthony Davis reportedly pushing Lakers to make trades

The Los Angeles Lakers have turned things around after last season’s struggles, currently sitting in sixth place in the NBA Western Conference with a solid chance at securing a playoff spot. However, the team still has room for improvement and team leaders LeBron James and Anthony Davis are reportedly pushing management to make additional moves in the trade market.

Following a recent loss to the Clippers, James seemed to send a subtle message to the front office, pointing out the team’s lack of margin for error due to its current construction.

So far, the Lakers’ most notable move has been trading D’Angelo Russell to the Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney–Smith. But James and Davis reportedly believe that isn’t enough to contend for a title. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the star duo is urging the organization to use its tradeable first-round picks in 2029 and 2031 to strengthen the roster.

“League sources told ESPN that James and Davis are growing concerned about the Lakers’ ability to make significant roster upgrades with their two tradeable first-rounders,” wrote Charania. “James and Davis have expressed that they want the franchise to make moves to contend for a championship, with the co-stars believing the Lakers are potentially a piece or two away, sources said”.

Shake Milton #20, Anthony Davis #3, LeBron James #23 and Dorian Finney-Smith #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Houston Rockets. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

JJ Redick backs LeBron, hints at front office challenges

JJ Redick echoed LeBron’s sentiments after Lakers‘ loss to the Clippers , emphasizing the team’s slim margin for error. “We just don’t have a huge margin for error and nor can we create that margin organically,” Redick said.

Redick also appeared to take a veiled jab at the front office while addressing the team’s limitations. “We don’t have a guy on our team that’s going to necessarily always draw two to the ball,” Redick explained.

“We don’t have a guy on our team that’s going to be able to get past his guy one-on-one and get to the paint and spray it out. It’s just not our team,” he added. “So, we have to do it through connectivity, through execution, and when we do that, we’re really good”.

With pressure mounting from both their stars and their coach, all eyes are now on the Lakers’ front office to see if they’ll take decisive action before the trade deadline.

