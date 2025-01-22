Anticipation is growing as the potential date of the mega-fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford approaches, a clash that promises to redefine the world boxing landscape. The two fighters are expected to meet in September in a super middleweight title bout, where Canelo will defend his WBC, WBA, and WBO belts.

Crawford, a four-division world champion, is preparing for one of the toughest challenges of his career. The jump to the 168-pound division will test his skills against one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. For Crawford, this bout represents not just a title opportunity, but a chance to cement his legacy.

However, the leap of two weight classes raises a key question: Can Terence Crawford overcome the difference in size and power to defeat Canelo Alvarez at his peak? Four-time world champion Mikey Garcia has weighed in on this potential showdown, offering his candid opinion.

What did the four-time world champion say about Canelo vs. Crawford?

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Garcia shared his thoughts on the matchup: “I’m not a fan of that fight. They are too many weight classes apart. Crawford is one of the best fighters I’ve seen, but Canelo is fighting at 168, and Crawford just moved up to 154 and had some trouble in that fight.”

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez looks on before a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Garcia elaborated further, predicting the outcome: “I think Canelo wins that fight based on just the power and size. Skill-wise, I think Crawford is a better fighter, but the size difference will be the deciding factor. That’s why I’m not a fan of that fight.”

Canelo Vs. Crawford: A fight that transcends the ring

The potential clash between Crawford and Canelo goes beyond boxing; it’s a battle of egos, styles, and legacies. Crawford’s speed, precision, and ability to adapt will face off against Canelo’s power, experience, and tactical versatility.

Mikey Garcia’s insights add to the growing excitement and speculation surrounding this potential bout. Can Crawford defy the odds and prove himself against a bigger, stronger opponent? Or will Canelo Alvarez reaffirm his dominance and solidify his status as one of boxing’s greatest champions? Only time will tell who emerges victorious in this epic showdown.