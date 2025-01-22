Trending topics:
After loss against Buckeyes, Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman loses key weapon due to the Transfer Portal

The future for Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Fighting Irish following the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes will be weakened due to the departure of several players through the Transfer Portal.

Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish speaks to the media during the Notre Dame Fighting Irish media day at the Georgia World Congress Center prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish speaks to the media during the Notre Dame Fighting Irish media day at the Georgia World Congress Center prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, despite having an excellent campaign, ultimately ended up empty-handed after the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the National Championship Game. For this reason, Marcus Freeman‘s team is already looking ahead, and the head coach knows he won’t have a key piece in the offense, as the player is leaving the program through the Transfer Portal.

After spending the last four seasons as a player for the Fighting Irish, Jayden Thomas has decided to seek new opportunities and will leave the program. The wide receiver played in all of the team’s games this season.

The news was announced by college football insider Pete Nakos, who, through his X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteNakos_, confirmed the player’s decision to transfer to a new program starting next season.

“Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas (@jgpt333) has entered the transfer portal, his agency @QCSports tells @On3sports. He has 64 career catches for 838 yards and 7 touchdowns,” Nakos stated via X.

Jayden Thomas Notre Dame

Jayden Thomas #83 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish reacts after a reception during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Although his final season at Notre Dame wasn’t one of his best, the talented WR had a great year in 2023. He played in 11 games and made five starts, catching 21 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Another WR departs from Notre Dame

Following the announced departure of Jayden Thomas from Marcus Freeman’s team, another of his wide receivers, perhaps with less relevance in the program than his teammate, has also decided to enter the Transfer Portal and seek more playing time with another program.

Deion Colzie, another receiver who was available to the team this season, will no longer be part of the program and will seek other opportunities. This was reported by Pete Nakos through his X account.

“Notre Dame wide receiver Deion Colzie has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, @On3sports has learned. Former four-star recruit has 21 career catches for 345 yards and 3 touchdowns.”

