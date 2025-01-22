Where to watch Sparta Praha vs Inter live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Sparta Praha host Inter in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can stay tuned for all the excitement, with detailed information on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to don’t miss a second of this matchup.

[Watch Sparta Praha vs Inter online in the US on Paramount+]

Inter and Sparta Prague are set to clash in a high-stakes rivalry with vastly different stakes. Inter, sitting in the top eight with 13 points, are clinging to their position as several teams trail closely behind, making their spot far from secure.

A win would solidify their standing, and with destiny in their hands, they’ll aim to seize control. On the other side, Sparta Prague, with just four points, face a do-or-die scenario. A loss would eliminate them from contention, but a win could keep their slim hopes alive, making this a must-win battle for both sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Sparta Praha vs Inter match be played?

Sparta Praha receive Inter this Wednesday, January 22, in a Matchday 7 clash of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Sparta Praha’s Lukas Haraslin – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Advertisement

Sparta Praha vs Inter: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Sparta Praha vs Inter in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Sparta Praha and Inter. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.