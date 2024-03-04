How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 5, 2024

Philadelphia Union will face off against Pachuca in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League‘s round of 16. Here, you’ll discover all the key information regarding this matchup, including the date, venue, time of kickoff, and instructions for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

[Watch Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The most anticipated phase of the Concacaf Champions League is underway. While the first round often features exciting matchups and intense rivalries, it typically involves battles between significantly stronger teams and those of a lower caliber, leading to one-sided contests. However, the narrative shifts post the round of 16, marking a transition to more balanced and unpredictable encounters.

In this upcoming series, Pachuca, one of Liga MX‘s top contenders and eager for a spot in the quarterfinals, will go head-to-head with Philadelphia Union. Despite a less than stellar start in the MLS, Philadelphia Union are aiming for a strong comeback in the tournament.

When will the Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca match be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Philadelphia Union and Pachuca will be played this Tuesday, March 5 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Where to watch Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca

This first leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Philadelphia Union and Pachuca will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.