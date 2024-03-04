How to watch Orlando City SC vs Tigres UANL for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 5, 2024

Orlando City SC face Tigres UANL in what will be the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. This guide provides essential details about the clash, including the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream the match online in the United States.

[Watch Orlando City SC vs Tigres UANL online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

In the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16, one of the standout fixtures features these two competitors, anticipated to be a tightly contested series. Tigres UANL, with their greater experience and current form, are the clear favorites.

The Mexican squad is positioned sixth in the Liga MX Clausura tournament, trailing the leaders by 4 points with a total of 18 points. On the other hand, Orlando City SC have recently suffered a significant defeat, losing 5-0 to Inter Miami in a derby match. They will need to move past this setback and focus on delivering their best performance in the first leg.

When will the Orlando City SC vs Tigres UANL match be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Orlando City SC and Tigres UANL will be played this Tuesday, March 5 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Orlando City SC vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Where to watch Orlando City SC vs Tigres UANL

This first leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Orlando City SC and Tigres UANL will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.