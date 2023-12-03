Pumas have one last chance, this time at home at the Estadio Olimpico de Universitario in Mexico City. They lost the first leg against Chivas, but things could change with the home advantage. The only thing Chivas has to do is defend the result from the first minute, but it will not be easy to contain the entire Pumas attack.

Pumas UNAM lost the first leg with Chivas, the only goal of the game was scored by Chivas’ Fernando Beltran at the 43th minute. Pumas could do nothing but contain Chivas’ attempts to score more goals.

Chivas were smart during the first leg game, after winning 1-0 they know that they must apply the same strategy in the second leg. During the victory over Pumas, Chivas had 8/16 shots on target and their ball possession was 50%.

When will Pumas UNAM vs Chivas be played?

Pumas UNAM and Chivas play for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Sunday, December 3 at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México. It is likely that Pumas will use the same lineup for this game, they need their top scorer Cesar Huerta to score in this game, he has 8 goals in the current season. On the other hand, Chivas hopes that their attacking duo of Roberto Alvarado and Ricardo Marin will be more lethal in the second leg.

Pumas UNAM vs Chivas: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Chivas in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Apertura, Pumas UNAM and Chivas at the Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Ciudad de México on Sunday, December 3, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.